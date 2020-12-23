PAULDING — Everett Nickols, 80, Paulding, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
He was born October 5, 1940, in Cecil, Ohio, son of the late Justus and Esther (Cotterman) Nickols. On November 6, 1965, he married Joyce Faye Sentel, who survives. He retired in 2000 as a welder for LaFarge Corporation.
He also is survived by his children, Deborah McCollum of Paulding, Steven Nickols of Payne, and Laura Bird, Defiance; brothers, Richard (Janis) and Charles (Marcy), both of Paulding; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Everett also is preceded in death by a sister, Norma Bodenbender; and a great-grandchild, Jace.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, at Paulding Church of the Nazarene. He will be laid to rest in Hedges Cemetery, Paulding County. Visitation will be from 4:30-8 p.m. Monday, December 28, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Paulding Church of the Nazarene.
Friends may offer condolences at www.denherderfh.com.
