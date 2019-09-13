ANTWERP — Evelyn J. Phillips, 87, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at her home in Antwerp.
Born on December 25, 1931, in Paulding County, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Guy and Georgia (Poth) Gordon. Evelyn was a 1949 graduate of Hicksville High School. On December 31, 1950, she was united in marriage to Richard D. Phillips, and he passed away in 1986.
Evelyn was a typesetter for the Hicksville News-Tribune for 25 years. She was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church in Hicksville. She was also a member of the Hicksville Eagles Auxiliary. Evelyn loved to travel and spent her winters in Florida where she had many friends. She will be remembered for taking care of others, including several foster children, but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Kathy (Keith) Nern and Dean (Elaine) Phillips; grandchildren, Lucas, Jacob (Cassie), and Carly (Jesse) Zeigler; great-grandchildren, Nora, Georgia and Benjamin; and a brother, Richard M. (Janet) Gordon.
Per Evelyn’s wishes, graveside services will be private because Evelyn wants everyone to “Remember me on my feet.”
Memorials may be made to Crippled Children and Adults Society or CHP Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
