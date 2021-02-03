Evelyn McMaster

HOWE, Ind. — Evelyn Ida McMaster, 87, Howe, Ind., was called home by her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, while surrounded by her family.
Mrs. McMaster was born October 28, 1933, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Henry H. III and Wilhamine (Bargman) Wittenberg.
Evelyn was a 1951 graduate of Napoleon High School in Napoleon, Ohio. She worked for many years as a packer at Sealed Power in LaGrange, Ind. A longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis, Mich., she was part of the Ladies Aid and the Altar Guild. She was also a 50-year member of the Greenfield Mills Home Extension Club.
On February 20, 1955, in Napoleon, Ohio, she married Duane L. McMaster and he preceded her in death on October 15, 2017.
Surviving Evelyn are her three children, Rian (Ramona) McMaster of LaGrange, Ind., Elaine (Paul) Beckwith of Angola, Ind., and Linda (Christopher) Mynhier of Howe, Ind.; her six grandchildren, Rian Aaron McMaster, Randon McMaster PFC, Reece McMaster, Paige Beckwith, Hayley Beckwith and Chandler Mynhier; along with many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding her in death also were her parents, Henry H. III and Wilhamine “Minnie” Wittenberg; three children, Valerie, David and Howard McMaster; and her four sisters, Ethelda Gerken, Valeta Hess, Dorothy Burk and Esther Fritz.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, Mich. Rev. Calvin Kolzow will officiate the service. There also will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Ind. Visitation will take place on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind.
In accordance with state regulations, it will be required that masks are worn, and social distancing protocols are followed while at both the visitation and funeral service.
Memorials may be made to either Trinity Lutheran Church for Worship for Shut-Ins, 406 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, Mich. 49091; or Greenfield Mills Extension Club, 4935 N. 900 E, Howe, Ind. 46746. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.