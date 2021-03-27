Evelyn Lindemuth

Olympia — Evelyn L. (Davis) Lindemuth died as she lived, peacefully, in Olympia, Washington, on March 9, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born on August 9, 1924, and raised on her family's farm in Ayersville, Ohio. She attended a one-room elementary school, and later graduated from Ayersville High School in 1942. After high school, she received a teaching certificate from Bowling Green University and taught for one year in Stryker, Ohio, while she supported the war effort by working as a candy striper nurse in Defiance Hospital. Evelyn was one of a few remaining grandchildren of a Civil War veteran.
She married Robert G. Lindemuth at Ayersville Methodist Church on May 27, 1945. After he was discharged from the Army, they moved to Washington State, where Evelyn taught elementary school for two years in Mukilteo, and began a family. While raising her four children, she created a home in which all of their friends were always welcome. In fact, being a mother was the biggest joy of her life. She began working at Lew's Hallmark in 1971, leaving in 1974 to move to Kenya, East Africa, with Bob. They lived there for five years while Bob worked as an administrator for the Kenya Missions of the Church of God (of Anderson, Indiana) and Evelyn worked in a mobile clinic providing immunizations, supported the nursing staff, and helped distribute CARE food donations. She made many friends among the Kenyans, even with her limited understanding of Swahili, and kept her special friends, Lona and Penina, in her heart the rest of her life, as well as her cherished memory of jumping rope on the equator.
After returning to Olympia, Evelyn also returned to Hallmark, where she clerked at Meredith's for nearly 30 years. Customers knew her for her warm greetings and infectious smile. She loved to bake cookies, cinnamon rolls, and bread; sing in quartets; play the organ; laugh with people; and entertain with humorous stories anyone lucky enough to meet her. She had great fun playing cards with others (particularly her good friend, Jackie Trivett), and tending her flower garden; she grew amazing dahlias. She and Bob attended Olympia-Lacey Church of God, where they started the beloved Sunday School nursery, and were affectionately known as "Teacher" and "Mr. Bob" for many years. Evelyn lived in her own home in Lacey until age 90, when a fall forced her into assisted living at Brookdale Olympia East. There, she continued her life-long habit of making others feel special, even when her ability to remember names began to fail. Evelyn had a special faith in the Lord, which sustained her throughout her life. She lived out her Christian witness by showing love, joy, peace, patience, grace, kindness, goodness, gentleness, and acceptance to all. She did not fear death, but knew it was merely the transition from earth to her glorious eternal home. She truly loved others and lived by the maxim "Count it all joy."
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. in 1992; her parents, Harry and Della (Snyder) Davis; her siblings and their spouses, Carl (Edna) Davis, Kathryn (Richard) Bindbeutel, Joy (Karroll) Zinsmaster, and John (Ruth) (Gretchen) Davis; in-laws, Dr. Marvin H. and Sara Belle (Rohn) Lindemuth, Captain Irvin W. Lindemuth, Jerry Highet; and special friend Robert Tilson. She is survived by her children, Janet (Gary) Brinkman of Waverly, Ohio, Paul (Jane) Lindemuth of Holland, Michigan, Amy (Gary) Bailey of Lacey, Washington, and Alice M. Lindemuth of Holland Michigan; in-laws, B. Carolyn Lindemuth of Warsaw, Indiana, Rosa and Jack Scherueble of Everett, Washington, and Pauline Highet of Mt. Vernon, Washington. She is also survived by grandchildren, Nikki (Keith) Robinson, Benjamin (Tiffany) Brinkman, Stephanie (Keith) Harper, Tom (Heather) Metzger, Kevin (Hannah) Bailey, and Jordan (Sarah) Bailey. In addition, she is survived by 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Olympia East for their constant care and kindness toward our mother. Memorial donations may be sent to local organizations assisting those in need.
There will be no funeral services. Rather, the family is developing plans for memorial services after they are able to gather without worry of COVID-19. Memorial services will be held in Olympia, Washington, and in Ayersville, Ohio. Evelyn will be buried with her husband at Scipio Cemetery in Scipio Township, Allen County, Indiana.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.