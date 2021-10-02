Evelyn Lindemuth

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Evelyn L. (Davis) Lindemuty died as she lived, peacefully, in Olympia, Washington, on March 9, 2021, at the age of 96.

Evelyn was born on August 9, 1924, and raised on her family’s farm in Ayersville, Ohio. She was interred with her husband, Robert G. Lindemuth, at Scipio Cemetery in Scipio Township, Allen County, Indiana, in April. In memory of our mother, Evelyn, her children invite you to a memorial service on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Ayersville United Methodis Church, 27728 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, Defiance, Ohio, at 11 a.m. To view her full obituary, please visit https://funeralalternatives.org/tribute/details/210126/Evelyn-Lindemuth/obituary.html#tribute-start.

