OLYMPIA, Wash. — Evelyn L. (Davis) Lindemuty died as she lived, peacefully, in Olympia, Washington, on March 9, 2021, at the age of 96.
Evelyn was born on August 9, 1924, and raised on her family’s farm in Ayersville, Ohio. She was interred with her husband, Robert G. Lindemuth, at Scipio Cemetery in Scipio Township, Allen County, Indiana, in April. In memory of our mother, Evelyn, her children invite you to a memorial service on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Ayersville United Methodis Church, 27728 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, Defiance, Ohio, at 11 a.m. To view her full obituary, please visit https://funeralalternatives.org/tribute/details/210126/Evelyn-Lindemuth/obituary.html#tribute-start.
To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Lindemuth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.