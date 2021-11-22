Evelyn Jaqua

Napoleon — Evelyn Marie (Gerken) Jaqua, 83, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away November 19, 2021.
She was born May 31, 1938, in Freedom Township, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Emma (Tietje) Gerken. She was baptized on June 19, 1938, by the Rev. George Maassel at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township and confirmed May 25, 1952, by the Rev. M.J. Zschoche at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Evelyn attended St. Paul Lutheran School and graduated from McClure High School in 1956. On March 3, 1957, she married Calvin Jaqua at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and he preceded her in death on September 12, 2017.
Evelyn was a nursing home assistant at Northcrest Rehab and Nursing Center and at Genacross Lutheran Services for 22 years. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and helped with the ladies guild, altar guild and Mission Society.
She is survived by her sons, James of Perrysburg, Bruce, Keith, and David (Marie), all of Napoleon, and Craig (Wendy) of Waterville; grandchildren, Nathan, Hannah; step-grandson, Andrew (Ana) Fulton; sister, Mary Ann Hawkins of Miramar Beach, Florida; half-brothers, Delmar (Deborah) Gerken of Indianapolis, Indiana, Eldon (Cindy) Gerken of Napoleon, and half-sister, Connie (Clarence) Ohlinger of Napoleon. She was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Eli Shugert and a sister, Ruth Stevens.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9-10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
