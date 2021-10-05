Evelyn Caryer

Sherwood — Evelyn (Warner) Caryer, age 98, died on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
Evelyn was the daughter of Albert Warner and Audrey (Dey) Warner-Tolles. She was born near Hicksville, Ohio, on August 22, 1923, the oldest of three daughters and a son. Evelyn cherished her childhood memories of growing up on the farm and caring for the land. Life on the farm could be challenging but through good times and bad she learned patience, laughter and commitment to faith and family.
She graduated from Farmer High School in 1941 and was married to Clarence Caryer on January 21, 1944, in Chesterland, Ohio, in a double wedding with her sister, Eleanor and husband, Willis Miller.
Her love for farming continued as she and Clarence purchased the Coy farm and were good stewards of that land and other farms that they rented. In recent years, Leo Shininger farmed the homestead land, was attentive to her and the farm and became like another son to her.
Clarence preceded her in death on October 17, 1997. Also preceding her in death were her parents and siblings, Ronald Warner, Eleanor Miller and Marion Stotz, and a great-grandson, David Corretio. Evelyn is survived by her children: Dennis (Jan Baden) of Bryan, Dean (Linda Porath) of Sherwood, Daryl (Jeanne Michael) of Bryan, and Darlene (Marvin) Bergman of North Liberty, Iowa, and was Grandma Evelyn to 18 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren, as well as attentive extended family too numerous to mention.
Evelyn and Clarence's home was always a gathering place for family and friends, providing welcoming hospitality, good food, laughter and the best homemade ice cream in the Midwest. Evelyn had many passions, but her main love was her family. If she was in the garden, the kitchen or at the sewing machine, hours could pass without her realizing it. She made many quilts in her lifetime and was most proud of the two queen-sized postage stamp quilts made with one-inch pieces. She took great pride in tidiness; if cleanliness is next to godliness, then God resided in Evelyn's home.
Even into her 90s, Evelyn planted and harvested a large garden. Tomatoes, sweet corn, asparagus, green beans, strawberries--eating these fresh from the garden was heavenly. She took her role as gardener seriously and saw these edible gifts as sacred; she took great pride in canning and sharing green beans and tomatoes with family and friends. For many years she had an egg route to help supplement the family income, and her deviled eggs, mac and cheese and homemade chicken noodle soup were favorites at family gatherings.
Her faith was an everyday part of her life. It not only sustained her but gave her great joy. Her faith in God carried over to her faith in people; she developed deep friendships over the years with church friends, farm folk, and factory friends (she worked at Aro Co. from 1964 until her retirement in 1989.) For many years after Clarence died, she made the seven hour trip to Iowa to visit Darlene and family. When people asked if she was going alone, her reply was always, "No, I won't be alone, me and the Lord will go together." She was a Sunday School teacher, active member of the missionary society and volunteered to make and serve food whenever there was a need. Evelyn had a generous spirit and willingly offered a helping hand wherever needed.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Laurels for their kind and loving care during the last two years of Evelyn's life and to all who visited, called and sent cards.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Church of the Nazarene in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Donald Leonard officiating. If guests are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the church. Burial will follow a luncheon at Farmer Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Church of the Nazarene, Crisis Pregnancy Center or Youth For Christ. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
