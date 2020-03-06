NAPOLEON — Evelyn Bruns, 90, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Alpine Village.
She was born January 23, 1930, in Hamler, Ohio, to Henry and Dora (Dreyer) Gerken. Evelyn married Eldor Bruns on June 5, 1949, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hamler.
Evelyn was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and served on the Alter Guild and Mission Society. She enjoyed the Wednesday Young at Heart Group at church, especially going to lunch. Evelyn taught countless 4H’ers to sew and served as a 4H leader for many years. She found pleasure in gardening, tending her flowers, canning food from the garden and reading. Her guilty pleasure was always ice cream. Evelyn’s greatest treasure is her family and the blessings of faith that she instilled in them.
Her memory will be celebrated by her children, Nancy (John) Nolan of Tulsa, Okla., Daniel Bruns of Wauseon, Ohio, Mary (Dennis) Clapp of Napoleon, Ohio, Stephen (Lisa) Bruns of Bloomington, Ind., Linda (Jan) Scheele of Napoleon, Ohio, and Philip (Beth) Bruns of Mason, Ohio; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Eldor; an infant sister; granddaughter, Alyssa Scheele; and sisters, Lillian Sonnenberg and Matilda Bergstedt.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Monday, March 10, 2020, from 4-7 pm. Funeral services will be celebrated at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Tuesday, March 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or Henry County Senior Nutrition. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
