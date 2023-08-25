Evelyn Boesling

DEFIANCE — Evelyn Sue Boesling, age 74 of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Wednesday morning, August 23, 2023, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, surrounded by her family.

