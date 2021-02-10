WALDRON, Mich. — Evelyn J. (Zedaker) Adams, 83, Waldron, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at MacRitchie Long Term Care Unit at Hillsdale Hospital.
She was born in Antwerp, Ohio, on December 11, 1937, to Floyd and Frances (Miller) Fisher. On February 2, 1957, she married Edwin L. Zedaker in Defiance, Ohio; and then married Merle Wayne Adams in Angola, Indiana, on February 25, 1993. Wayne preceded her in death on January 19, 2011.
Evelyn was a homemaker her whole life — raising her children while her husband was deployed overseas. In her free time, she enjoyed reading lots of books, playing games such as Monopoly and Yahtzee, going to Dairy Queen for a Blizzard, and gardening and canning. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Angie (Chester) Lucas and Kelly Dorsey; grandchildren, Katrina (John) Riker, Daniel (Hilary) Lucas, Barbara Keller and Andrew (Linda) Dorsey; great-grandchildren, Justin (Brooke), Jason, and Josh Marsh, Jeremy Riker, Dylan, Logan, Ethan, and Gavan Keller, Emma and James Lucas, and Rhiannon and Benjamin Dorsey; great-great-grandchild, Jayce Marsh; sister, Janet (Larry) Short; and sister-in-law, Shirley Fisher. Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband are son, Tom Zedaker; daughter-in-law, Deb Zedaker; and brothers, Robert and Larry Fisher.
Visitation for Evelyn will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021, from 11 a.m.-noon at the Betzer Community Church in Pittsford, Mich. Funeral services will begin at noon, with Pastor Kim Repp, officiating. Interment will follow at Williams Center Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio.
Memorial gifts may be offered to Gideons International of Hillsdale County. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Hudson Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
