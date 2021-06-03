Evelwyn Kline

St. Charles, Mo. — Evelwyn I. Kline, 91, of St. Charles, Missouri, and formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, in her residence with her family by her side.
Evelwyn was born March 5, 1930, in Mark Township, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donald and Mabel (Hultgren) Kline. She was a graduate of Mark Center High School. Evelwyn married Joseph L. Kline on June 17, 1950, in Hicksville, Ohio, and he preceded her in death. She attended Mark Center United Methodist Church. In her free time, Evelwyn enjoyed watching birds, appreciating nature, and following the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers Men's Basketball Teams.
Surviving are two sons, Charles (Sally) Kline of Hicksville, Ohio, and Robin (Clara) Kline of St. Charles, Missouri; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Evelwyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, MSG Joseph Kline; infant daughter, Debra Ann Kline; sister Helen Barnett and brother, Donald Kline Jr.
Visitation for Evelwyn will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral Services for will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Tom Graves officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Lost Creek Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio.
The family asks those remembering Evelwyn to make memorial contributions to the Defiance County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
