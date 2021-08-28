Evalyne Bowling

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Former Defiance resident, Evalyne L. Bowling, 95, passed away August 10, 2021, at the Samantha R. Wilson Care Center at BayView in St. Augustine, Florida.
She was born Jan. 1, 1926, in Creekville, Kentucky, to David E. Ledford and Ollie Napier Ledford. She married Forrest Warren Bowling November 25, 1948 and he preceded her in death November 1993.
They have 3 children: Karen E. (Tom) Schindler, Holgate, Ohio, (dec.), Gina K (Richard H.) Beatty, Defiance, and F. Wendell (Kim) Bowling Advance, North Carolina.
Evalyne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Forrest; daughter, Karen Schindler; brothers, Astor Herald Ledford and John Hamp Ledford; and her sisters, Sallie Ledford and Nancy Jane Davidson.
Evalyne is survived by her daughter, Gina and her son Wendell; a brother, Henry Clay Ledford of Clay County Kentucky; and Mary Ledford Feltner of St. Augustine, Florida. Three grandchildren, Kerri L. Schindler, Joseph W. Schindler and Kristin E. Beatty; there is one great-grandchild Jameson King.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the family cemetery in Kentucky.
