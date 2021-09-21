AUSTIN, Texas — Eulogia (Lois) Guzman Guillen, age 92, former resident of Defiance, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas.
Formerly of Carrizo Springs, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Merced and Petra Moran Guzman. Lois was born in Carrizo Springs, Texas. She was married to the late Salvador Guillen on December 13, 1949. A talented seamstress, Lois enjoyed making clothes for her family and others in her community. She was also an activist of la Raza Unida advocating for farm workers, political rights, higher education and more voting involvement of Mexican-Americans in politics.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Salvador Guillen; seven siblings; grandson, Julio Mendoza; grandson, Jeremy Ryan; son-in-law, David (Bongo) Ryan; son-in-law, Victor Mendoza and daughter-in-law, Maria (Nacha) Guillen.
She is survived by her children: William (Mindy) Guillen of Mena, Arizona, Norma Guillen of Lewisville, Texas, Marie Silvia Guillen of Dublin, Ohio, Lucy Ryan of Defiance, Ohio, David Guillen of The Colony, Texas, Anna Mendoza of Carrizo Springs, Texas, Velia (Todd) Osborn of Defiance, Ohio, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorials can be made to Gethsemani Baptist Mission, 800 N. Ninth St., Carrizo Springs, TX 78834. A private funeral service for immediate family will be held at Leonard Funeral Home in Carrizo Springs, Texas. The family would to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff of Onion Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Austin, Texas, and Altus Hospice who attended to our mother. We are forever grateful for all their kindness and sincere loving care.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.