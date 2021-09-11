Eugene Wirts

Paulding — Eugene S. "Gene" Wirts, age 82, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Vancrest of Hicksville, Ohio.
Gene was born January 7, 1939, in Paulding County, Ohio, son of the late Glen and Evelyn (Diver) Wirts. On December 29, 1984, he married Carolyn Spangler, who survives. For 25 years, Gene worked at Parret Packing/Top of Indiana Beef. He was also a truck driver for Strable Paving, where he retired in 1991. Gene was a member of the Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405. He loved Ohio State football and NASCAR racing, especially his favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt.
Gene is also survived by his children: Eugene S. Wirts, Tom (Polly) Wirts, Deona (Bill) Kniceley, Orville (Darlene) Bartley, Jeffery (Kim) Bartley, Bronson (Amber) Bartley; daughter-in-law, Jenny Wirts; brother, Jim (Thelma) Wirts; 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Barbara Jean Wirts and three children: Timothy E. Wirts, Allen Bartley and Cheryl Roznovsky.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home with the Reverend Terry Brock officiating.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gene's name to Den Herder Funeral Home, P.O. Box 27, Paulding, OH 45879.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.