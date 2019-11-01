Eugene Westrick

Eugene (Gene) Westrick, 92, Defiance, passed away early Friday morning, November 1, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Defiance, Ohio.
Gene was born May 4, 1927, in New Bavaria, Ohio, to Urban and Emma (Frey) Westrick. He married Bernice (Clemens) Westrick on July 28, 1951. Gene was a graduate of Holgate High School in 1945. After high school, he was drafted into the United States Marine Corps where he took his basic training at Paris Island, South Carolina. After basic training he was transferred to the Great Lakes Naval Base in Great Lakes, Illinois, where he served at the Marine Corps discharge office until his own discharge in 1947. Gene worked at Lectrolite Corporation in Defiance, Lima Hamilton Corporation, and then went to General Motors on August 12, 1948, where his badge number was 37. Gene worked at General Motors until his retirement on January 1, 1984.
From 1955 until his retirement, he worked a second job.Those jobs included the Jewell Telephone Company as a line repairman, the United States Postal Service as a rural letter carrier, and farming. Although he worked two jobs for many years, he found time to go camping most weekends in the summer and always for two weeks in July with his family. After retirement, Gene and Bernice spent many of their winters in Florida. Gene became an avid cyclist in 1993 and formed the Northwest Ohio Peddlers Bicycle Club. He also took part in many bicycle trips over the years and was very proud of the fact that he rode 75 miles on his 75th birthday. Gene also traveled to the Holy Land and to Rome and said recently that he would love to go back.
Gene was a devout Catholic his whole life. He was ordained to the Deaconate for the Diocese of Toledo in 1976 and served as a permanent deacon at St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church and St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance.
Gene is survived by his sons, Steve (Brenda) Westrick of Defiance, and Tom (Susan) Westrick of Rittman, Ohio; and daughters, Deb Cash of Maumee, Barb Westrick of Defiance and Linda (John) Hayes of Northwood. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Christopher Cash of Maumee, Jordan (Brittany) Westrick of Defiance, Mollie Westrick of Defiance, Megan (Andrew) Karmol of Walbridge, and Jacob (Emily) Greear of Whitehouse. Gene also leaves behind great-grandchildren, who loved him dearly. Gene also is survived by a brother, Art (Georgie) Westrick of New Bavaria; and sisters, Irene (Dick) Wenzinger of Miller City, Edith Ott of Defiance, Donna (Tom) Barlage of Leipsic, Danilda Lee of Bowling Green, and Caroline Schmitz of Ottawa.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Bernice; his parents; his sisters, Evelyn Drummer and Mary Catherine Heyman; and his brothers, Lawrence, Paul and Harold Westrick.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church, with a vesper vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also take place from 10-11 a.m. before the service on Wednesday. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6 at the church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's Catholic Church or Ohio Living Hospice of Greater Toledo. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
