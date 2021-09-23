Eugene Weber

FINDLAY — Eugene (Gene) Weber passed away peacefully on Monday, September 20, 2021.
He was born to the late Frank and Helen (Goller) Weber at their farm home near Ayersville, Ohio, on Christmas, December 25, 1934.
Gene is survived by his devoted wife Marilyn (Minch) Weber. They were married in St. John’s Catholic Church, Continental, Ohio on August 31, 1957, and celebrated 64 years together.
Gene was the devoted father of Craig (Linda) Weber and Susan (Dave) Ohl, five grandchildren, Steven (Becky) Weber, Jenni (Jeff) Myers, Traci (Travis) Rider, David Weber, and Jacob (Courtney) Weber. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Payton Myers, Coulson Love, Austin and McKenzie Rider, Mason and Arianna Weber.
Gene was the youngest of nine siblings. He is survived by Chris (Ann) Weber, Elkhart, IN and Roger (Ann) Weber, Maumee, Ohio, and deceased brothers, Don Weber, Dr. Norbert Weber, Fran Weber, Bill Weber, Jerry Weber and sister Marjorie Steingass. He leaves many devoted nieces and nephews. Gene is also survived by a sister-in-law, Karen Grant, Defiance. He will always be remembered as a fun and wonderful guy.
Gene was a 1953 graduate of Ayersville High School and attended Defiance College. He served two years in the U.S. Army in Germany. He was a former vice president of RG Dun Corporation, wholesale division, president of Allen Bag Company and retired from “The Courier” in 1997 as executive sales manager.
Gene was a member of St. Michael’s Church in Findlay and a former longtime golf member of the Findlay Country Club. One of his greatest thrills was when he hit a hole in one.
Gene enjoyed his retirement years of traveling extensively with his wife Marilyn to many countries and five continents. For over thirty years he enjoyed the Weber family cottage with his brothers and families near Hillsdale, Michigan.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, OH 45840, with a rosary beginning at 7:45 p.m. Friends and family are asked to follow all current COVID-19 protocol while attending the visitation and Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at noon on Friday, September 24, 2021, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road, Findlay, Ohio, with the Rev. Peter Grodi, celebrant.
Interment will be in the family plot at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio. The graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, with military rites by the Defiance VFW.
Memorials may be made in the form of Mass intentions for Gene at St. Michael Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road, Findlay, OH 45840, or to Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, OH 45840.
Family and friends are encouraged to share condolences and memories of Gene by visiting www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com and posting on his tribute wall. All memories no matter how small will be cherished by Gene’s family.
