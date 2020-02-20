CECIL — Eugene “Sport” Strable, 90, Cecil, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Paulding County Hospital.
He was born September 6, 1929, in Paulding County, the son of the late Adam “Addie” and Leatha (Hill) Strable. On September 24, 1949, he married Joan L. Batt, who preceded him in death on April 21, 2006. He was a member of St. Isadore Catholic Church and a lifelong farmer.
He is survived by three daughters, Melody (Gary) Hurtig of Cecil, Diane (Steve) Wetli of Antwerp, and Gloria (Robert) Craig, Cecil; brothers, Roger (Ruth Ann) Strable of Paulding, and Sam (Ruth) Strable, Cecil; grandchildren, Jason (Shelly) Hurtig, Heather (Adam) Hurtig Moser, Jeremy McMichael, Ashley McMichael, Cory Craig and Caci (Harvey) Hyman; great-grandchildren, Honor Moser, Alivia Moser, Autumn Moser, Gabriel Moser and Makenna Gunnels, Peyton, Braylix, Aleigha, Tinsley, Vivienne, Harvey and Genevieve.
He also was preceded in death by an infant son, Mark; brothers, infant Billy, Richard and Thomas; and sisters, Helen Lewis, Donna Ketterman, Bonnie Batt and Romona Barth.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, Delaware Bend, with Rev. Jacob Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Stephen’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
