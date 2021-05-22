Eugene Patterson

Napoleon — Eugene Henry Patterson, 79, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
He was born in Napoleon on August 9, 1941, to Julian and Helen (Meyer) Patterson.
Gene proudly served his county in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed for many years as a heavy equipment operator and was a former member of the American Legion and Moose Lodge. Gene was also a member of the Maumee Valley Sportsman Club and was an avid fisherman and trap shooter. He meticulously kept his lawn and enjoyed gardening.
Gene is survived by his by his sister, Mary (Larry) Arps, brother, Tom (Patricia) Patterson; nephews, Brandon (Sarah) Arps, Chadwick (Janell) Arps, Thomas Patterson, and Tony Patterson; and niece, Tracey (Arlen) Cohrs. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Monday, May 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1075 Glenwood Ave, Napoleon, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
