Eugene “Mark” Mattocks, 60, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born August 18, 1958, to Eugene and Shelagh (Sullivan) Mattocks in Defiance. Mark is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked for the city of Defiance street department for over 20 years. Then finished his time working at Chief Supermarket. He enjoyed music, movies, playing his banjo, camping, and spending time with family and friends.
Mark is survived by his daughter, Emilee (Caleb) Rankin of Defiance; granddaughters, Chloe and Cheyenne; and three brothers, Matt (Sally) Mattocks of West Virginia, Dave (Shelley) Mattocks of Wauseon, and Darren Mattocks of Defiance; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mike Mattocks.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Deacon John Weber officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
