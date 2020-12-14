Eugene J. “Jim” Smith, Defiance, passed away on December 12, 2020, at SKLD Bryan at the age of 83.
He was a lifelong resident of Defiance, born on July 13, 1937, to Eugene E and Alberta (Kummerant) Smith. On November 29, 1958, he was married to Janice (Hancock) Smith, who preceded him in death on August 31, 2020.
Jim graduated from Defiance High School then worked at Dinner Bell Foods in Defiance and Food Marketing in Fort Wayne, driving semi-trucks, until he retired. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, car racing, and his family throughout his life.
He is survived by a son, Thomas (Lee Ann) Smith; and a daughter, Julie (David) Hammons; and two granddaughters. A brother, Greg (Sharon) Smith; and a sister, Maribeth (John) Peoples, also survive, with many nieces and nephews who loved him.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Janice; parents; a son, Terry; and a granddaughter, Jessica.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date after interment at Evansport Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio. Schaffer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be given to donation of choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
