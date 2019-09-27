PAULDING — Ethel Jewel, 80, Paulding, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born January 13, 1939, in Paulding, daughter of the late Willis C. and Nettie L. (Ankney) Thompson. In 1958, she married Charles C. Clark, who preceded her in death in 1983. In 1985, she then married Darwin D. Jewel, who preceded her in death in 2009. She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. She worked at Ducats Store, Ankney Insurance, Campbell’s Soup, Paulding Progress, City Loan, and managed and became co-owner of Red Angel Pizza LTD.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Tim) Brown of Defiance, Angela (Jack) Wiswell of Paulding, Debra (Dan) Heck of Payne, Pamela (Ron) Minardo of Delaware, Ohio, and Karen (Brian) Lonergan of Spencerville, Ind.; 20 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She also is preceded in death by a son, Steven “Spock” Clark; half sisters, Jean Stuart and Jane Flint; and half brother, LeRoy Deisler.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday, September 30, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church or Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
