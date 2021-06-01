Esther Whonsetler

Hicksville — Esther Irene Whonsetler, 95, of Hicksville, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 28, 2021, at Vancrest at Hicksville surrounded by those who loved her.
Esther was born August 17, 1925, in Vera Cruz, Indiana, the daughter of the late Fred and Clella (Stahl) Heiniger. She was a 1943 graduate of Bluffton High School and received her bachelor's degree from Manchester College in 1947. Esther married Bernard L. "Bernie" Whonsetler on August 12, 1950, in Bluffton, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on January 13, 2001. Esther was a teacher, beginning her career in Huntertown, Indiana teaching math and science. She was a long-time substitute teacher in the Hicksville Exempted Village Schools. She also tutored many people in her home over the years. Esther was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville, where she served as the church organist for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, Eastern Star, MVIC Investment Club and the Hicksville Rotary-Ann's as well as several area bridge clubs. Esther and Bernie were the host parents for five foreign exchange students. Esther played in the Hickory Hills Women's Golf League and the Hi-Lanes Bowling League. Esther served on the Johnson Memorial Library Board for many years. Esther enjoyed golfing, bowling, traveling, music, reading, playing cards and working Sudoku puzzles or anything else working with numbers. She treasured the time she was able to spend with her family creating memories that last a lifetime.
Surviving are her five children: Janet Whonsetler of Littleton, Colorado, Paula (Duane) Cline of Oregon, Ohio, Susan (Turk) Guilford of Hicksville, Ohio, Mary Lou (Charlie) Nichols of Bryan, Ohio, and Craig (Amy) Whonsetler of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Heiniger. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernie; son-in-law, Randy Hostetler; two grandchildren, Danyelle and Nicholas Whonsetler; and one brother, Wayne Heiniger.
Visitation for Esther Irene Whonsetler will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, beginning at noon-2 p.m. in St. John Lutheran Church, 812 East High Street, Hicksville where her funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, with Alex Heffelfinger, minister, officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville. The family has requested that those attending the visitation or service please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.
The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Johnson Memorial Library or to the Huber Opera House.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
