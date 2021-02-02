Esther Bockelman

Napoleon — Esther Emma Bockelman, 88, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away at home on January 28, 2021.
Born in Napoleon, Ohio, February 12, 1932, to Fred and Lydia (Engelman) Sattler, she married Julian Bockelman on August 16, 1952. After 57 years of marriage, Julian preceded her in death on March 15, 2010.
Esther was a founding member of Peace Reformed Church, who wanted her family and friends to know the Lord. She was a loving and hardworking farm wife and mother, an enthusiastic volunteer for many causes, a proud retiree of Campbell Soup, and a lover of all things purple. Esther had a giving heart and was always ready to pitch in to help — or bring candy.
Esther is survived by her children, Ruth Houston, John Bockelman, Sarah (Wilbur) Oudman, Mark Bockelman and Patty Bockelman; 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; brother Dr. Fredrick (Elizabeth) Sattler; and brother-in-law, Lyle Sheller.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ilene Sheller and Martha Hubbell.
Due to COVID-19, family will be received at Peace Reformed Church on Saturday, February 6, beginning at 10 a.m., with the service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Masks will be required. The service will be livestreamed on the Peace Reformed Facebook page. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mobility Ministries Inc. (mobilityworldwide.org/affliates/Indiana-demotte) or Peace Reformed Church (638 Huddle Road, Napoleon, Ohio). Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.