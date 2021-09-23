Esther Blair

Hicksville — Esther I. (Van Scoder) Blair, 92, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at SKLD in Defiance, Ohio.
Esther was born April 10, 1929, in Paulding County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Eli and Sarah (Brenneman) Miller. Esther retired as a production worker at Fulton Tubing in Archbold, Ohio. She was a member of First Church of Christ, Hicksville. Esther enjoyed volunteering at the Bargain Box, Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and was a former member of the Hicksville Eagles 2556. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard.
Esther is survived by two sons, Lonnie (Nancy) Van Scoder of Defiance, Ohio, and Dennis Van Scoder of Defiance, Ohio; daughter, Linda Van Scoder of Indianapolis; four grandchildren, Angela Beard, McKayla Jackson, Josh Kunesh, Madison Van Scoder; three great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Albert Miller of Van Wert, Ohio. Esther was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
Visitation for Esther I. Blair will be held from 11 a.m.-noon on Monday, September 27, 2021, with a memorial service following at noon in the First Church of Christ, Hicksville, Ohio, with Pastor Jerold Tear officiating. Masks are recommended, but not required for the visitation or the service. The family wants to thank Esther's neighbors for their help over the years, with a special thank you to Sheila and Duane Bassett, and Tim and Kaitlyn Warren. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, OH 43526.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those planning an expression of sympathy make memorial contributions to the Hicksville First Church of Christ, 118 North Main Street, Hicksville, OH 43526, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
