Eryk Hallman

Defiance — Eryk K. Hallman, 45, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio, after a long illness.
He was born on June 13, 1976, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Becky Lyons and Steven Hallman, who preceded him in death.
Eryk spent the first part of his life in Tampa, Florida, before moving back to Ashland, Kentucky, after Hurricane Hugo. He was a multifaceted man and a jerk with a heart of gold. He was a musician, an amazing chef and an avid book reader. At one point, he even had an online book store. He was a corporate trainer for Texas Road House. He also was a Hapkido instructor, and taught many in the art. He was a friend to many and his closest friends were considered family. Eryk had many brothers and sisters, as well as a mom of his heart. He loved hard and he loved deep. When he moved to Paulding, Ohio, in February 2013 to be with ReAnne, her children became his. His Facebook caption says it best: "A good father and husband. I am a thousand other things, but those are the only ones that matter." An artist, musician, scholar, teacher, husband, friend, etc. He was known by all for his hatred of hippies. He will be greatly missed by all of the people who knew him.
In addition to the many friends he considered family, Eryk is survived by his "old lady" ReAnne, a son, a daughter, a step-son and two step-daughters. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and many friends and relatives.
No services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made towards Eryk's final expenses to Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
