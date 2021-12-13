Ernest Hall

Sherwood — Ernest L. Hall, 94, of Sherwood passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Parkview Hospital- Randallia, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Ernest was born April 27, 1927, in Coeburn, Virginia, the son of the late Clarence and Edna (Greer) Hall. He was a United States Navy veteran. Ernest married Clara J. Hall on June 7, 1952, in Jonesville, Virginia, and she preceded him in death on April 23, 2019. Ernest was a supervisor at Johns Manville Corp. for 25 years, retiring in 1984. After retirement, Ernest and Clara were well known for finishing drywall and spraying ceilings. He was a member of Sherwood United Methodist Church, Sherwood Masonic Lodge and the Sherwood VFW Post 5665. In his free time, Ernest enjoyed woodworking, gardening and spending time with his family.
Surviving are four children, Dan Hall of Bryan, Ohio, Margaret (John) Jacob of Defiance, Ohio, Roger (Sandy) Hall of Hicksville, Ohio, and Scott (Angie) Hall of Sherwood, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Wes (Kristen) Hall, Colby (Destiny) Hall, Jeanette (Paul) Dornak, Abe (Kevin Benson) Jacob, Robert Jacob, Lydia Hall and Audrey Hall; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Hall of Moncks Corners, South Carolina; good friends and neighbors, Mike and Karen Walker and Sam and Marge Rhodes. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clara, four brothers and five sisters.
Private funeral services will be held in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood, with Pastors Jim and Tonya Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery with graveside military rites accorded by a combined unit of the Sherwood VFW Post 5665, Hicksville American Legion Post 223 and the Farmer American Legion Post 137. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood.
Memorials can be made to Defiance Area Foundation, Fairview Community Fund.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
