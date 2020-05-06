Erma DeTray

Erma Mae (Lantow) Bartlett DeTray, 95, Defiance, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Hillside Country Living in Bryan, Ohio.
Today, the most wonderful mother that had ever existed, as declared by her children, has passed from this life to the next. She taught her children strength, kindness, Christian morals and love; she will be sorely missed.
Erma was born May 30, 1924, to Charles and Martha (Bidlack) Lantow in Defiance, Ohio. She attended Defiance City Schools and volunteered to put her education on hold so her younger siblings could graduate from high school, and then she would return to school to finish for herself. However, she met her soon-to-be husband in 1942 and after their marriage, she followed him to the Army base in Wisconsin. After returning to Defiance, she worked at Compos on the south side of town for 16 years.
After the loss of her husband, she and her older two children lived near Kingsbury Park. While working part-time at Duerk’s Rootbeer Stand, she met Harold DeTray and they were married in 1958. Harold and Erma had three more children and eventually bought a farm near Brunersburg when she became a superb homemaker for her husband and five children. In addition to working at Compos, Erma drove patients for Job and Family Services for a few years. She and Harold attended the First Church of Christ, which is now the Defiance Christian Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher of 4 and 5 year olds for many years. Erma was many things to many people, but all of them attest to her remarkable character and her commitment to making people’s lives better.
Erma is survived by four of her five children, Beverly (Henry) Will of Trevor, Wisconsin, Pam (Tim) Rupp of Bryan, Hal (Deb) DeTray of Defiance, and Lori (Don) Riffe of Harts, W.Va. Erma also is survived by 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Bartlett and Harold DeTray; one son, Charles Bartlett; a daughter-in-law, Mary Bartlett; and a son-in-law, Dave Poletta.
Visitation will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Brunersburg Cemetery. A graveside service will follow at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Mike Hasselbring officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Defiance Christian Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
