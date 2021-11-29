Erin Ferland

West Chester — Erin Jo Ferland, 29, of West Chester, died at 3:23 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at The James Hospital, Columbus.

She was born September 7, 1992, in Cincinnati, to Mark J. and April J. (Spitnale) Ferland. Her parents survive in West Chester.

Erin is also survived by a sister, Alysha (Chaz Hundley) Ferland of West Chester; two nieces, Ally Rae and Chloe Maye Hundley both of West Chester; paternal grandmother, Donna Ferland of Defiance; maternal grandparents, Dale and Edna May Spitnale of Oakwood.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, John Ferland Sr. and two uncles, Paul Ferland and Martin Combs.

Erin worked as a sales clerk at Kroger. She was a Butler County 4-H member and advisor. She was a member of Center Pointe Christian Church, West Chester, where she volunteered. Erin would also volunteer for My Furry Valentine and Cinderella's Closet. She had a passion for animals, and loved her boxer, Maverick. Erin enjoyed the journey of Fiona, the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring with a burial following at Cascade Cemetery, Cloverdale. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Butler County 4-H, Animal Friends Humane Society, Center Pointe Church, or University of Cincinnati Bone Marrow Transplant

Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries