NAPOLEON — Eric Von Holzer, 52, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, in his rural Napoleon home surrounded by family. A full obituary will appear at a later date announcing services in later February. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Holgate is honored to be handling the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Eric Von Holzer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries