OAKWOOD — Erbie Branham, 82, Oakwood, passed away at 10:07 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center surrounded by his family, to be with his Lord and Savior.
He was born May 21, 1937, in Pikeville, Ky., to the late William and Grace (Sparks) Branham. On October 17, 1964, he married Betty Hopkins, who passed away September 26, 1991.
He is survived by five children, Delena Branham, Melissa (Ed) Pier, Kenneth (Tammy) Branham, all of Oakwood, Rebecca (Mike) Smith of Defiance, and James (Carrie) Branham of Oakwood; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and two on-the-way.
He also was preceded in death by infant twin sons, Terry and Jerry Branham; siblings, Fred, Estle, Denver, Faye, Lester and Dallas Branham; and a half brother, Chester Sparks.
Erbie retired from Campbell Soup Company in 1996. He was a member of The Rock Church. He loved spending time with family, gardening, watching birds and especially raising his dogs. Erbie loved listening to gospel music and attending church.
A private funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at The Rock Church, with Pastor Bobby Branham officiating. Burial will follow in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. Taking in to consideration the COVID 19 and social distancing, visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Wednesday.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, a charity of your choice, a sympathy card, or an online condolence through the website at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
