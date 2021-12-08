Defiance — Emmajean M. Stork, 99, of Defiance, passed away on December 3, 2021, at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born on October 7, 1922, to Orville and Blanche (Eitniear) Hohenberger in Defiance, Ohio. She was a Defiance High School Class of 1940 graduate. Emmajean worked as a secretary for Toledo Edison for 36 years, retiring in 1985. On June 16, 1951, she married Richard Stork who preceded her in death.

She was a member of Zion's Lutheran Church in Defiance. Emmajean was an outdoor person. She loved gardening, enjoyed fishing and other sports. In past years she played softball and bowled.

Emmajean is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as a sister-in-law, Ilene Hohenberger.

She was preceded by her parents; husband, Richard; brothers, P. Darwood, Cleon, Darleen Roy Hohenberger; and a sister, Ann Deepe.

A private graveside service at the Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio, with Pastor Tom Zulick officiating.

Schaffer Funeral Home, Inc., Defiance, Ohio, was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Zion's Lutheran Church or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospital Center . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

