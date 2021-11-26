Emma Wachtmann

Napoleon — Emma Wilhelmina Wachtmann, 94, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021.
She was born in Richfield Township, Henry County, Ohio on May 22, 1927, to Earnest and Meta (Seedorf) Ehlers.
Emma was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, where she was a member of the Women of the Church. She worked for many years at the county home and enjoyed watching her daytime shows, sewing and embroidering in her free time. Emma liked to garden and tend her flowers, especially her petunias. She loved to have her family close to her. She had a big heart, good family dinners and welcoming arms for everyone. Emma was always there to lend a helping hand and put others before herself.
She is survived by her children, Stephen (Ruth) Wachtmann, Linda (Edwin) Baser, and Vernon Wachtmann; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Norma (Dick) Beck, Harold (Connie) Ehlers, Fred (Doris) Ehlers, and sister-in-law, Leona Ehlers. In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; and brothers, Eldor (Denelda) Ehlers and Arnold Ehlers; and foster parents, Otto (Meta) Inselmann.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 2-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will take place in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.