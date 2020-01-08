Emma Maassel

DESHLER — Emma W. Maassel, 95, Deshler, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Vancrest of Holgate.
She was born December 7, 1924, in Richfield Township, to the late Otto and Meta (Seemann) Inselmann. On September 15, 1946, she married Raymond J. Maassel at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Deshler, Ohio.
Emma was the clerk for Monroe Township for 12 years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir and serving on LWML at Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was a member of the Hamler American Legion Auxiliary Post 262 and served on the Patrick Henry Library Board for 22 years. Emma also enjoyed quilting and embroidery work in her spare time. However, her favorite times were seeing all the grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Emma is survived by her children, James L. (Karen) Maassel, David W. (Connie) Maassel and Mary Ann Maassel (Colleen Otto); grandchildren, Shannon (Ron) Nabors, Tara (Mark) Williams, Jaclyn Maassel, Aaron (Suzanne Braun) Maassel, Monica (Nick) Nye, Dawn (Dan) Yates, Adam (Mary) Maassel and Melissa (Nick) Rausch; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Janet (Bill) Von Deylen; and foster sisters, Emma Wachtmann and Norma (Richard) Beck.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; brother, Paul Inselmann; and brother-in-law, Harold Wachtmann.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 2-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hamler, at 11 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or the Stephen Ministry. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
