Ridgeville Corners — Emma Maria Knape, 96, of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio died on Friday, June 18, 2021 at her residence. She was born at home on her family farm in Ridgeville Twp. to the late Karl and Emilie (Gerken) Arnos. On December 3, 1966 she married Wayne F. Knape at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio and he preceded her in death on May 13, 2017.
Emma was a 1942 graduate of Ridgeville Corners High School and then attended Ft. Wayne Business School. She worked as a secretary for Marlow Witt, Sr., ATTY and the Henry County Engineer's Office, where she retired. She also helped with the family business alongside her husband Wayne at Knape Nursery.
Emma was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. She also enjoyed sewing and gardening.
She is survived by a niece, Karen (John) Gruenhagen of Napoleon and nephews, James Walters of Lancaster and Karl Walters of Fostoria, and several great nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a niece, Alice Walters Noll, brother, William Arnos, and sister, Esther Walters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23th at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Peter Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com
