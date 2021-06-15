Emma "Katie" Brown, 91, died June 12, 2021. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries