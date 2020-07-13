Emily M. White, 104, Defiance, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born November 20, 1915, to Benjamin and Emma (Moser) Suttor in Paulding County, Ohio. On June 20, 1937, she married the love of her life, Donald White, who preceded her in death on October 29, 1999.
Emily was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Defiance. She was gifted with many artistic abilities, and used those gifts such as card making and doll crafting to serve her church and many people.
Emily is survived by her daughters, Karen (Larry) Max of Defiance, and Joyce (Dr. Keith) Colwell of Hudson, Ohio; grandchildren, Kent Colwell, Stephen (Darla) Max, Joel Max and Kristin (Jeffrey) Shupe; nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Frances Hertel, Annabelle Baker, and John Suttor.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, with Rev. John Schlicher officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul United Methodist Church or Kingsbury Place. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
