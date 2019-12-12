Emily Mull

Emily S. Mull, 31, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Defiance.
She was born July 24, 1988, to John and Susan (Karnes) Mull in Defiance, Ohio. Emily was a 2006 graduate of Defiance High School, and a student at Northwest State Community College and Owens Community College. She attended Grace Bible Church in Defiance. Emily worked at Deluxe Cleaners, and most recently as a team trainer for Arby’s in Defiance. She was very devoted to her family and friends, and she loved to take selfies, and play games on family game night. She adored her dog, Jake, and her cat, Missy. Emily was a huge Cleveland Browns and Ohio State fan. She will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
Emily is survived by her parents, Susan and John Mull of Defiance; her brother, Chad (Shannon) Mull of West Unity, Ohio; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and three nieces by choice.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Jack and Charlene Karnes; and paternal grandparents, John and Lillian Mull.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, and one hour prior to services on Saturday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Dr. John McKay officiating. There will be no graveside services per her request.
To show support for Emily, please dress in Cleveland Browns or Ohio State attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Recovery Services of NW Ohio or Grace Bible Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
