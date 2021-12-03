Defiance — Elvia Dabila, 82, of Defiance, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at her home in Defiance.
She was born on October 14, 1939, to Cleofas and Genoveva (Peña) Castillo in Salineño, Texas. On June 28, 1960, she married Joseph Dabila, who preceded her in death on January 9, 2018.
Elvia was a faithful member of St. John's Catholic Church. She worked for General Motors in Defiance for over 12 years. Elvia enjoyed cooking, going to the YMCA, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Elvia was a wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother, and always helped others when needed. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Elvia is survived by her children, Jerry "JD" Davila of Defiance, Tammy Davila-Gillett of Bryan, Ohio, and Norma Davila-Gonzales of Defiance, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and her brothers, Pedro and Glafiro Castillo, both of Texas.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Ruben and Ricardo "Rick" Davila, her daughter, Mary Lou Davila, and two brothers, Roberto and Casiro Castillo.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a rosary service at 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the funeral home, with Deacon Nick Varano officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
