Elvia Alzaga

Defiance — Elvia Madrigal Alzaga, age 85, of Defiance, passed away on Friday morning, July 23, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Mexico on March 6, 1936, to the late Jesus and Senorina (Valencia) Madrigal. In 1953, she married Odilon Alzaga, who preceded her in death. Elvia was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance. She loved her time spent with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, and cross stitch.
Elvia is survived by her children: Cesar (Tatiana) Alzaga, Juan C. (Yolanda) Alzaga, and Elias Alzaga. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Angelica M. Gonzalez, Yolanda C. (Kevin) Gruszczyk, Cesar (Victoria) Alzaga Jr., Maria (Cliff) Carter Alzaga, Rachel Alzaga and Kimberly Alzaga; her great-grandchildren: Carlos R. Ortiz, Adrian R. (Lyndi) Ortiz, Ariel C. Ortiz, Elysia I. Ortiz, Cerina A. (Devon) Nichols, Yolanda P. (Robert) Iams, Jason A. Laguna, Uriah G. Laguna, Araceli C. Laguna, Cesar Alzaga III, Gabriel C. Alzaga, Breanna (Bailey) Evans, Sophia Gruszczyk, Lynnea Gruszczyk, and Carissa Gruszczyk; and her great-great-grandchildren: Lyra S. Iams, Isela M. Nichols, Rielyn H. Laguna, Luccio J. Laguna and Airiella R. Laguna.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Odilon Alzaga, and her son, Luccio Alzaga.
There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's Catholic Church, or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
