NEW CARLISLE — Elvera R. Buckmaster, 89, New Carlisle, passed away peacefully in her home January 16, 2021.
She was born June 11, 1931, in Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arnold and Martha (Arps) Gerken. Elvera was a member of Arise in Christ Lutheran Church. She volunteered for over 40 years at the Bethel Churches United Food Pantry and Town & Country Mothers Club.
She is survived by her son, Mark Buckmaster; daughters, Mary (Marty) Day of St. Louis, Mo., Janet (Dan) Nugent of California and Carol (Terry) Egger; grandchildren, Chris, Nathan, Jessica, Julie, Jeremy and Travis; and four great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Buckmaster; and daughters, Ellen and Judy.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Independence Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.
