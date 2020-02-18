Elmer L. Clinker, 95, Defiance, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Hickory Creek at Hicksville.
Elmer was born in his grandparent’s home in Delaware Township on October 7, 1924, to Paul and Estella (Smith) Clinker. He attended a one-room schoolhouse until junior high and graduated from Sherwood-Delaware High School in 1942. He was a lifelong dairy farmer, and owner-operator of Clinker Tiling. He loved to hunt and fish, and eat large quantities of ice cream. Elmer served his country in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
In 1946, he married Marvel Kleinhen, who preceded him in death in 1949. In 1957, he married Annabell Reed, who preceded him in death in 2011.
Elmer had been a 4-H advisor, and served on the Defiance County Senior Fair Board. He also served on the Soil and Water Conservation Board, Central Local School Board and Ney Church of God building committee. He served as a Delaware Township trustee, and was a member of Farm Bureau, Ney American Legion and the Sherwood VFW.
He is survived by his sons, Edward Clinker (Ruth Thind) of Bryan, Ohio, and David (Connie) Clinker of Defiance; and a daughter, Kathryn (Lynn) McCullough of Ligonier, Ind. He also had a son by bond, David (Beth) Kroa of Niles, Mich. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Daniel (Stephanie) Clinker, Cassandra (David) Roebke, Haley Clinker (Jimmy Everhart), Kaitlyn (Zach) Lesh, Cameron McCullough, Emily (Josh) Perry, Evan McCullough and Rika McCullough; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Jack Teeple officiating. Burial will follow at Moats Cemetery, with graveside military rites accorded by Ney American Legion.
The family would like to thank Hickory Creek Healthcare for the exceptional care that was given to Elmer, and at-home caregivers, Brandi Tipton, Emilie Thompson and Ethan Wirick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hickory Creek at Hicksville. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
