Elmer Badenhop

NAPOLEON — Elmer W. Badenhop, 88, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away December 10, 2020.
He was born on October 17, 1932, in Napoleon, to Henry and Mathilda (Meyer) Badenhop. He married Joan Cordes on October 26, 1952, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township. Elmer proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Elmer was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township, where he was baptized on November 6, 1932, and confirmed on April 14, 1946. He was also a lifelong farmer and managed the Zehr Company that later became Gerald Ag Center. He also owned and operated a sign business with Joan and later enjoyed driving veterans to their appointments with the Henry County Transportation Network. Elmer spent many hours watching his children’s ball games and later his grandchildren’s activities. He loved the Browns and Indians and had a special way of critiquing them.
Elmer is survived by his sons, Neil (Anita) Badenhop, Glenn Badenhop, Tim (Christine) Badenhop and Gary (Donna) Badenhop; grandchildren, Joe, Megan, Clay, Andrea, Greg, Logan, Lydia, Noah and Hannah; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Dalynn (Sharon) Badenhop; and sisters-in-law, Clare Badenhop and Hildegard Cordes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Joan; brothers, Orville, Elden, and James; and sister, Evelyn Meister.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will be at the church cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church building fund or the Henry County Transportation Network for Veteran Services. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
