NAPOLEON — Elliot Lee Reiser passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on March 28, 2020. He was born at 6:51 p.m. to parents, Zach and Michala Reiser at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.

Elliot’s family was blessed with his sweet presence and baptized by his father before he went to his heavenly home at 8:54 p.m. He was showered with love as his parents and grandparents snuggled him in their arms. He felt their warmth and kisses.

Elliot is deeply loved by his mommy and daddy; maternal grandma, Julie Wiemken; paternal grandparents, Steve and Lisa Reiser; maternal uncle and aunt, Ross and Ashley Wiemken; and paternal uncles, Andrew Reiser and Matthew Reiser. He was welcomed into heaven by his paternal grandpa, Dave Wiemken.

Services will be private for the family due to the COVID-19 safeguards.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sufficient Grace Ministries. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.

