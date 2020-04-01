NAPOLEON — Elliot Lee Reiser passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on March 28, 2020. He was born at 6:51 p.m. to parents, Zach and Michala Reiser at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Elliot’s family was blessed with his sweet presence and baptized by his father before he went to his heavenly home at 8:54 p.m. He was showered with love as his parents and grandparents snuggled him in their arms. He felt their warmth and kisses.
Elliot is deeply loved by his mommy and daddy; maternal grandma, Julie Wiemken; paternal grandparents, Steve and Lisa Reiser; maternal uncle and aunt, Ross and Ashley Wiemken; and paternal uncles, Andrew Reiser and Matthew Reiser. He was welcomed into heaven by his paternal grandpa, Dave Wiemken.
Services will be private for the family due to the COVID-19 safeguards.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sufficient Grace Ministries. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.