Ellenore Hart

Hicksville — Ellenore C. Hart, 93, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Vancrest of Hicksville.
Ellenore was born on March 21, 1928, in Defiance, Ohio, to Frank and Myrtle (Mentley) Newill. She graduated from Jewell High School in 1946, and then married Herbert M. Hart on August 16, 1946, at St. John Lutheran Church, Sherwood, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on December 8, 2009.
Ellenore was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker first and foremost, raising three children and caring for the needs of her family. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville, where she was active in the altar guild and the Ladies Aide. She was also a member of the VFW, DAV, Purple Heart Association, the Hicksville Eagles Aerie, and the Hicksville American Legion Post 223 Ladies' Auxiliary, and an Associate member of the 5th Division. Ellenore was active in the Hickory Hills Ladies Golf League as well as the Hi-Lanes Bowling League. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, collecting Mickey Mouse memorabilia, and sitting on her front porch greeting friends and family.
Surviving are her three children, Terry (Catherine) Hart of Hicksville, Vicki (Freddie) Taylor of Burton, Michigan, and Bruce (Patricia) Hart of Mark Center, Ohio; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Herb; two grandsons, Eugene, and Chad; and one granddaughter, Cherry; and one great-great granddaughter Lillyonna.
Visitation for Ellenore C. Hart will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at St. John Lutheran Church, 812 East High Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Ellenore will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the church with Alex Heffelfinger, Minister, officiating. Interment will be in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, we ask that those attending services need to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.
The family asks those that would like to remember Ellenore make memorial contributions to St. John Lutheran Church, 812 East High Street, Hicksville, OH 43526, or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com
