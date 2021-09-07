Ellen Riggenbach

Paulding — Ellen R. Riggenbach, age 79, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Hospice, Defiance.
Ellen was born May 14, 1942, in Paulding County, Ohio, daughter of the late Earl and Mabel (Gilts) Riggenbach. For 31 years, Ellen worked as the executive secretary to the Paulding County Sheriff, retiring in 2000. She was also a telephone operator for the Paulding County Telephone Company for 13 years. Ellen was a member of the Paulding VFW Post 587 Ladies Auxiliary, Paulding Eagles Ladies Auxiliary 2405, Defiance Moose Lodge 2094, and the First Christian Church where she was an honorary elder.
Ellen is survived by her best friend, Diana "Bake" Bakle, Paulding, Ohio; sister, Nellie (Byron) Hooley, Fort Wayne, Indiana; two nephews, Jeremy (Christi) Mishler, Rockwall, Texas, Travis Mishler, Fort Wayne, Indiana; great nephew, Jake Mishler, Rockwall, Texas; great-niece, Madelaine (Connor) Bourgeois, Dallas, Texas; as well as her two beloved cats, Jagger and Jocee.
Ellen will always be remembered as someone who loved cooking, quilting, music and singing, riding in the golf cart with Bake, and visiting with people. Ellen could always make every situation better by just being there.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021, at First Christian Church, Paulding, Ohio, with Paul Long officiating. Burial will be at St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding Township.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services at church.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, the family requests that anyone in attendance that is not vaccinated for COVID-19, please wear a mask for the safety of all.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 1233 Emerald Road, Paulding, OH 45879 or CHP Hospice of Defiance, 6817 N OH-66, Defiance, OH 43512.
Friends may share condolences at www.denherderfh.com.
