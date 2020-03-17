Reed

Ellen L. Reed, 81, Defiance, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio

She was born April 27, 1938, to Wilbur and Kathryn (Feeney) Baldwin in Defiance, Ohio. Ellen worked for Zeller Corporation until it closed. She then worked at Walmart in Napoleon for many years. In 1955, Ellen married Dana Reed, who preceded her in death in 1990.

She was a life member of the Moose Lodge and past senior regent. Ellen also served on the Head Start Council. She supported high school football and enjoyed her grandkids’ dance recitals. She spent time enjoying the music at the Bluegrass Barn in Oakwood. Ellen was known to frequent local bars, especially Power Dam Express where she helped with the Jell-O shots, and Spanky’s where she enjoyed their breakfast burritos and hot pepper cheese balls.

Ellen is survived by her daughters, Kathy Jewell of Defiance, Darla (Mark) Boroff of Oakwood and Brittnay (Adam) Custer of Defiance; her sons, Danny Reed of Latty, Ohio, Guy (Glora) Reed of Bristol, Tennessee, and Kenneth Reed of Defiance. She also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary (Bill) Ellison of Defiance; and brother, Guy (Shirley) Baldwin of Paulding, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dana K. Reed; brother, Eugene Baldwin; sisters, Charlene Schlegel and Linda L. Spears; and son-in-law, Earnest A. Jewell.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 20, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Interment will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Mooseheart. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

Service information

Mar 20
Visitation
Friday, March 20, 2020
2:00PM-8:00PM
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
Mar 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:00AM
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
