Ellen L. Reed, 81, Defiance, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo. Arrangements are pending at Schaffer Funeral Home, Defiance.

To send flowers to the family of Ellen Reed, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 20
Visitation
Friday, March 20, 2020
2:00PM-8:00PM
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:00AM
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Load entries