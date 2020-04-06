Ella Elizabeth Edwards, 80, Defiance, Ohio, left this earth to go to her heavenly home on April 2, 2020. Ella passed at home surrounded by her family.
She was born April 26, 1939, to Robert and Gladys (Carico) Salyers in Grundy, Virginia. On 1956, she married the love of her life, Johnny Kendrick Edwards, who preceded Ella in death in 2011. Together they raised five children. Her family and her faith were very important to Ella. In her younger years, Ella enjoyed visiting with family and friends, trips to Virginia to see her parents and sisters. She had a contagious smile and loved to cut up and carry on. In her later years, Ella enjoyed her computer and was proud of how well she learned to use it. She also took in her cat, Scooter (who survives), although she was hesitant, Scoot became a good companion. Ella was known as Mimi by all of her grandchildren and many others. If you would visit Ella day or night you would never find her without her lipstick on, that was a joke the family would always make. Ella held God’s word close to her heart and loved to sing his praises.
Ella will be sadly missed by many, her children, Sandi (Dennis) Vance of Paulding, Ohio, Tami (Terry) Erskine of Hemlock, Michigan, Kim (Dan) Limber of Ayersville, Ohio, Sarah (Rob) Baldridge of Defiance, Ohio; and a grandchild she raised, Mindy (Jason) Holifield of Defiance.
Surviving are grandchildren, Derik (Heather) Vance, Clint and Corbin Vance, Lana (Dan) Kue, Jenna (Joaquin) Chaco, Hanna (Brian) Mathis, Christina (Jesse) Espinosa, Rachell Edwards, Olivia (Nathan) Koehn, Joseph Edwards, Jonathan (Cherie) Holbrook, Maranda (John) Stikeleather, Terry, Tony and Teddy Erskine, Kendra Limber, Cole (Kylee) Limber and Tolby Fleming; and great-grandchildren, Kloey Vance, Joshua, Paris, Aya, Eden, Giselle and Sebastian Kue, Brian, Aubrey, Grady and Elsie Mathis, Alexis, Emily and Abigail Espinosa, Noah and Eli Koehn, Jonathan Jr., James, and Jeffery Holbrook, Kameron, Madison and Brooke Stikeleather, Lily Rankin, Madison and Wyatt Fleming and Theodore Holifield.
She also is survived by her sisters, Shirley (Charlie) Stiltner of Defiance, Evelyn Snead and Millie (Cameron) Davis of Grundy, Va.; brother-in-law, John Cochran, Defiance; brother-in-law, Jim (Francis) Edwards of Big Rock, Va.; and her daughter-in-law, Heidi Edwards, Sacramento, Calif., many nieces and nephews, and a very special caretaker, Jenny Smith, Defiance, Ohio.
Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny; son, Joseph Randall Edwards; her parents, Robert and Gladys Salyers; a stepfather, Elee Keen; sisters, Lucille Raines and Peggy Cochran; sons-in-law, Dale Holbrook and Tolby Fleming Jr.; and a great grandson, Isaiah Koehn.
Ella is now reunited with her loved ones passed. Recently when asked what she was going to do when she got to heaven, Ella said, “I’m gonna thank Him.”
A visitation for immediate family only will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, with Pastor Isaac Shelton Sr. officiating. Due to the current situation, the family has chosen the graveside service out of respect of those who desire to attend and observe social distancing. We, the family, understand that many may not be able to share their condolences at this time in person, we welcome online condolences at www.Schafferh.com. You can also view a memorial video of Ella here. Memorials are suggested to Faith Tabernacle or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.