Elizabeth Quaintance

Hicksville — Elizabeth "Liz" P. Quaintance, 83, of Hicksville, Ohio passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Liz was born April 10, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, to James and Pauline (Farris) Wroblewski. She graduated from Prudenville High School, and then married James R. Quaintance on May 12, 1956, in Antwerp, Ohio. Liz was a homemaker, raising her four children. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville, and donated much of her time and efforts to St. Jude Children's Hospital and the Defiance County Humane Society. In her free time, Liz loved working in her flower garden, baking Christmas cookies, rooting on the Ohio State Buckeye football team, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Liz is survived by her husband, James Quaintance of Hicksville, Ohio; four children, Jamie (Patricia) Quaintance of Maumee, Ohio, Michael (Heather) Quaintance of Westminster, Colorado, Lisa (Todd) Slocum of Union, Kentucky, and Robert Quaintance of Hicksville, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, Patrick Quaintance, Michael (Stefanie) Quaintance, Jacob (Kenia) Quaintance, Paul (Lily) Quaintance, Bradley (Aleks) Slocum, Elizabeth (Billy) Donovan, Daniel Slocum, Margaret Slocum, Kyle Quaintance, Tyler Quaintance, Adam Quaintance, Caleb Quaintance, and Collin Quaintance; and one great-grandson, Henry Slocum. Liz was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Beth Laura Quaintance; sister, Laura Biberstine; two brothers, James Wroblewski and Robert Wroblewski.
Visitation for Elizabeth "Liz" P. Quaintance will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Liz will follow at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. with Minister Alex Heffelfinger officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.
Those that would like to remember Liz should make memorial contributions to the Defiance County Humane Society, 7169 Ohio 15, Defiance, OH 43512.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com
