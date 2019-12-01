HOLGATE — Elizabeth “Liz” Eberle, 69, Holgate, Ohio, passed away November 30, 2019.
She was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, on January 15, 1950, to Fredrick and Mabel (Stephenson) Ney. Liz retired from Bowling Green State University after 26 years and was a member of the Northwest Ohio Rug Hookkrafters Guild. She enjoyed growing flowers at home and showing them at the Henry County Fair. Liz kept many pets including horses, dogs and cats and liked to bake cookies for her family and friends.
Liz is survived by her husband, John; granddaughter, Brittany (Justin) Brown and Samantha Dier; and siblings, Linda Slaughterbeck and Jim Coldwell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carla Dier; and siblings, Jean Gonyer and Tom Coldwell.
Friends and family will be received at St. John United Church of Christ, Holgate, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, St. John’s United Church of Christ or the Henry County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
